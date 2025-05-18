ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of NBT Bancorp worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBT Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,973.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,464.64. This trade represents a 28.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.