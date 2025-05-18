Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 26,303 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 282.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,400,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.