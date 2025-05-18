ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,585 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

