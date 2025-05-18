12,876 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,826 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,984 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $108,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.9%

CARR opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

