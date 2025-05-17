Scientech Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $291.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

