Sapience Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,898 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up 2.2% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000.

HR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

