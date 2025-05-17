Sagefield Capital LP Purchases Shares of 124,899 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,150 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 449,873 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $23,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

