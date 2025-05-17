Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Increased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Relx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,202,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Relx by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Relx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

