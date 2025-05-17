Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $119,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.3%

Z stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -148.53, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,259.20. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,741 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

