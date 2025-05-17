Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 793,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.04% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,155,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,632,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,339,000 after buying an additional 2,539,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,847,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ETHA opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

