Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 456.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $183.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

