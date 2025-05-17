Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $189,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,166,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 99,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 463,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

