Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $14,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $6,019,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,330,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP opened at $21.32 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

