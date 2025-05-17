Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $189,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,249,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

