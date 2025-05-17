Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $1.88 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on YMM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.