Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 19,545 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

