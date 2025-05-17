Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.64 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.