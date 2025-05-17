Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.