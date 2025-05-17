3,294 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

