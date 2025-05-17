17,684 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,332,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,529,000 after buying an additional 328,893 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.1%

DAR stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

