Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

