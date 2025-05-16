Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.