Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,243.33 ($123.01) and traded as high as GBX 9,750 ($129.76). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,500 ($126.43), with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £362.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,243.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,054.65.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a GBX 250 ($3.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

