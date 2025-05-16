Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,759,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $409,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,050.21. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock worth $2,772,203,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

