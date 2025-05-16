Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
