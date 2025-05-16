Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) EVP Deretta C. Rhodes Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,214.40. This represents a 61.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.2%
BATRA stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $46.65.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
