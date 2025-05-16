Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) EVP Deretta C. Rhodes Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,214.40. This represents a 61.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.2%

BATRA stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.