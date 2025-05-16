Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $267.32

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

