D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 279.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Alamo Group worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $201.05 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $205.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

