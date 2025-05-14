Main Street Group LTD Purchases 114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 105,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.1%

RWL stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

