Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Curtis Philippon Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Philippon bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00.

Curtis Philippon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Curtis Philippon bought 25,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.20 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.63 and a 12 month high of C$26.10.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

GEI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.85.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

