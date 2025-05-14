Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,296 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $200.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $247.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.66.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

