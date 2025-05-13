Value Stocks To Follow Today – May 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Berkshire Hathaway, D-Wave Quantum, Boeing, Affirm, and Pinterest are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at prices considered low relative to their fundamental metrics—such as price-to-earnings, price-to-book or dividend yield—suggesting they may be undervalued by the market. Investors buy value stocks expecting that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true worth, driving the share price upward. These firms are often mature businesses with stable cash flows and modest growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 75,770,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,276,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,032,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.58. 3,617,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.53 and its 200-day moving average is $484.59.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 161,356,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,482,745. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. 7,653,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076,297. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. 32,018,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Pinterest (PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc.

Shares of PINS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 44,136,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,787. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

