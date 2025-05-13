Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.