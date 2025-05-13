Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.
Orbit International Trading Down 10.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.11.
Orbit International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Underrated Stocks Quietly Delivering Big Gains
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why DraftKings Share Price Could Soar to Multi-Year Highs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.