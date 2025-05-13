Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Orbit International Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

