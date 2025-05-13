Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,519,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,225,000 after acquiring an additional 79,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after purchasing an additional 819,020 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 214,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

