Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Position Decreased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734,300 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,678 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

