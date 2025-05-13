Orbimed Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after buying an additional 800,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 583,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,238,000 after purchasing an additional 513,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 442,014 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Akero Therapeutics news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $339,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,075.08. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 91,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,077.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,836,077.75. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,208 shares of company stock worth $7,974,594. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

