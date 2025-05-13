High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$0.85. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 3,825 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 4.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.

About High Arctic Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.