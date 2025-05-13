Fuel Network Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Fuel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fuel Network has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. Fuel Network has a total market cap of $75.28 million and $4.38 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,324.07 or 0.99724288 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,731.11 or 0.99151982 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,092,686,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,825,290,172 tokens. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,093,157,124.69833898 with 4,823,902,297.38105423 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01544054 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,539,446.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

