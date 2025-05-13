Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cadre’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1,451.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

