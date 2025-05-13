Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s current price.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

