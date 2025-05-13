BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.1%

BGT stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

