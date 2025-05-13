BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 103,372 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.