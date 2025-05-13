iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,474,000 after buying an additional 1,194,497 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,804,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

