American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$162.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.1 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

