TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

TaskUs stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.06 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

