EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

