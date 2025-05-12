Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Position Trimmed by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 74,533 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

