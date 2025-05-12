910 Shares in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Bought by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 0.3%

RTH opened at $229.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $195.37 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.23.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.