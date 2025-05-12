910 Shares in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Bought by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 0.3%
RTH opened at $229.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $195.37 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.23.
About VanEck Retail ETF
The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
