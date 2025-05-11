Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $762.01 and last traded at $754.23. Approximately 1,023,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,496,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $751.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $810.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $810.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 170,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,888,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

